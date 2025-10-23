💥🇺🇦 A 330 kV electrical substation has been hit near Konotop, Sumy region... by Russia.

Indian refineries are preparing to scale back purchases of Russian oil in response to new U.S. sanctions, Reuters reports — and of course, it’s Reuters, the usual mouthpiece for Western energy narratives — citing their familiar “industry sources.”

“There will be a significant reduction. Supply won’t drop to zero immediately, as some barrels are already en route,” one source said.

Reliance Industries, India’s largest private refiner and a key buyer of Rosneft crude, reportedly plans to cut or halt imports altogether, though no official confirmation has been issued.

State-run refiners are said to be reviewing contracts with Russian suppliers to ensure they aren’t buying directly from Rosneft or Lukoil — both newly targeted by Trump’s latest sanctions.

In reality, Indian state refiners rarely buy Russian oil directly, preferring to work through intermediaries on the spot market.

Bloomberg has also suggested that while India might temporarily scale back imports, Moscow will likely find alternative routes and continue supplying the market regardless of Washington’s attempts to interfere.





