BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥330 kV electrical substation was hit near Konotop, Sumy region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1329 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 22 hours ago

💥🇺🇦 A 330 kV electrical substation has been hit near Konotop, Sumy region... by Russia.

Adding: 

Indian refineries are preparing to scale back purchases of Russian oil in response to new U.S. sanctions, Reuters reports — and of course, it’s Reuters, the usual mouthpiece for Western energy narratives — citing their familiar “industry sources.”

“There will be a significant reduction. Supply won’t drop to zero immediately, as some barrels are already en route,” one source said.

Reliance Industries, India’s largest private refiner and a key buyer of Rosneft crude, reportedly plans to cut or halt imports altogether, though no official confirmation has been issued.

State-run refiners are said to be reviewing contracts with Russian suppliers to ensure they aren’t buying directly from Rosneft or Lukoil — both newly targeted by Trump’s latest sanctions.

In reality, Indian state refiners rarely buy Russian oil directly, preferring to work through intermediaries on the spot market.

Bloomberg has also suggested that while India might temporarily scale back imports, Moscow will likely find alternative routes and continue supplying the market regardless of Washington’s attempts to interfere.


@DDGeopolitics

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy