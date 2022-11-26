⚡️Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, Nov 26, 2022

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(26 November 2022)





The Russian Federation's Armed Forces continue the special military operation.





◽️In the Kupyansk direction, an enemy effort to strike in the direction of Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) was foiled by artillery fire and strong flamethrower systems against the AFU's concentration areas. More than 30 Ukrainian personnel, one armoured vehicles, and three pickup trucks were destroyed.





◽️In the Krasny Liman direction, the enemy, using the forces of two company tactical groups, unsuccessfully tried to attack Russian troops in the direction of Kolomyychikha and Ploshchanka (Lugansk People's Republic). As a result of artillery fire, AFU units were halted and pushed back to their initial positions.





💥 The enemy's casualties were more than 40 Ukrainian personnel killed or injured, three infantry fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.





◽️In the Donetsk direction, the decisive actions of the Russian troops reflected the AFU counterattacks in the areas of the settlements of Belogorovka, Yakovlevka, and Kleshcheyevka.





💥 Up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen, three tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles were destroyed.





◽️In the South Donetsk direction, the enemy attempted to retake the lost position in Novomikhailovka and Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Artillery strikes and assault groups drove the AFU units back to their original positions.





◽️ In addition, an attempt by Ukrainian troops to attack Russian positions in the area of Vremevka was repulsed. The enemy's losses in this direction amounted to up to 40 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded. One tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, and five pickup trucks were destroyed.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery struck five AFU control points in Chuguyev (Kharkov region), Seversk, Kramatorsk, Yampol, and Redkodub (Donetsk People's Republic), the temporary deployment point of the nationalist formation in Yelenokonstantinovka (Zaporozhye region) as well as 56 artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 158 areas.





💥 An ammunition depot for the HIMARS MLRS was destroyed near the settlement of Kushugum (Zaporozhye region).





💥 Two Ukrainian Grad MLRS were struck during the counter-battery battle near the Liptsy (Kharkov region).





💥 Air defence systems have shot down three unmanned aerial vehicles during the day in the area of the settlement of Chervony Chaban (Kherson region). In addition, four rockets of the HIMARS MLRS were intercepted near the settlement of Mirnoye (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 333 airplanes and 177 helicopters, 2,565 unmanned aerial vehicles, 390 air defence missile systems, 6,825 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 904 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,620 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,362 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.