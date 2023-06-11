Create New Account
Massive Tanker Explosion Causes Entire Northbound Overpass to Collapse In Philadelphia
287 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 15 hours ago |

#BREAKING #News #Philadelphia- #BREAKING | There has been a massive accident in Philadelphia. A Fuel tanker explodes on Philadelphia highway, causing entire overpass to collapse. People are being told to avoid the area until the fire is out.

 It will take weeks for this section of the bridge to be replaced. #News #Philadelphia


Learn More: https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1667884579045220352


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

