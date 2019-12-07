5G - Prince of the Air

Please watch until the end, there is a lot of info on what is REALLY going on and how we are all going to die!! Your brains are going to be fried with 5G, you will not notice until it is too late just like the boiling frog.. So just keep your head in the sand keep paying your taxes watching your teLIEvision Mind Control Device stay sheeple debt tax slaves until you die, just submit obey and bow lick the boots statist government worshiping cowards!! Kiss your illusions goodbye it is time to wake up and smell the coffee folks you have been had, conned, bamboozled, lied to.. Cheated, however you want to say it we have been sold down the river time and time again, false hope and false promises that is all we ever have gotten and ever will get from these puppets who do not give a damn about you or your family, the guys in the black suits are your ENEMY!! STORM THE CASTLE AND LYNCH THE BASTARDS FOR ILLEGAL IMMORAL WAR CRIMES, CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY AND TREASON TO THE PEOPLE!!