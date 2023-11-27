Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IDF killing their own people - Scott Ritter says they - the IDF does not have a plan - they are winging it with undertrained conscripts who don't know how to fight
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
185 Subscribers
56 views
Published 13 hours ago

good info here

Keywords
newsscotttitter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket