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Flaming Arrows Of Death! - Proverbs 26:18 (NIV)
18 Like a maniac shooting
flaming arrows of death
19 is one who deceives their neighbor
and says, “I was only joking!”
Proverbs Club Commentary
Do not deceive the neighbor, even as a joke.
For the entire law is fulfilled
in keeping this one command:
“Love your neighbor as yourself.”
Galatians 5:14 (NIV)
https://pc1.tiny.us/v5rrpmmt
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