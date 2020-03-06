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BLACKS FINDING THEIR PLACE IN THE REPUBLICAN PARTY
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6 views • March 06, 2020
March 6, 2020

Unite America First

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Corrin Rankin is the founder of The Legacy Republican Alliance. It is an organization that engages Black Americans within the Republican party by helping stay informed through political education, and they provide resources for Black Americans that chose to run for office.

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