Demolition Man (1995, Mega Drive)

Demolition Man is a shoot'em up and platformer developed by Alexandria and published by Acclaim Entertainment (in Europe and North America) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil). It was also released for SNES and Sega Mega CD. The game is not the same game as Demolition Man for 3DO.

Demolition Man is an adaption of the eponymous movie. The story is about John Spartan, a risk-taking police officer who is nicknamed the "Demolition Man", as he often leaves a trail of destruction behind. After a failed attempt to rescue hostages from the crime lord Simon Phoenix, - all hostages are killed - they are both sentenced to be cryogenically frozen in 1996. Phoenix is thawed for a parole hearing in 2032 but escapes. Society has seemingly developed into some kind pacifist utopia where violence and crime are a thing of the past. Hence noone is able to deal with a brutal gangster like Phoenix. In their desparation, they awaken John Spartan to catch Phoenix again.

The game has modes, and the stages switch between them. There are section with overhead view which focus on shooting, and section with sideview where you also have to platforming. You have a gun with infinite ammo and you can throw a limited number of grenades. In the platforming section, you can also jump and grap edges to lift lift yourself up. You can find different types of grenades or stronger weapon. The latter only last for a while. Medpaks will restore your health.