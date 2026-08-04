Well, still think RUSSIA is WEAK?

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Russia continues to actively develop all segments of its armed forces, including the submarine fleet. So, a few days ago, Russia launched the newest nuclear submarine 'Ulyanovsk' of the project 'Yasen-M'. At the same time, it is worth noting that 30 days before that, Russia laid down the latest nuclear submarine 'Murmansk' of the same project. Thus, it becomes clear that starting in 2026, Russia has significantly accelerated the development program of its submarine fleet. All this has led to the development and production of high-tech submarines on an annual schedule. ........................................................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
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