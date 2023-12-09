Abandoned in Hell for Eternity

To those who’s name is blotted out of “The Book of Life” they have three events that will happen to them

First; At the moment of death a squadron of demonic beings will be there to greet them and escort them to The Gates of Hell. Minimum of 1000 years.

Second; they will be escorted to the Great White Thron Judgement where they will be found guilty of rejection Jesus Christ and His Blood atonement.

Mar 9:47 And if thine eye offend thee, pluck it out: it is better for thee to enter into the kingdom of God with one eye, than having two eyes to be cast into hell fire:

Mar 9:48 Where their worm dies not, and the fire is not quenched. It also says You will be forgotten; your cries will go unheard for all of eternity.

Can you imagine that, to be forgotten, no one ever throughout all of eternity will never give you a thought, you are forgotten forever with no remedy.

However, until you take your last breath you still have a chance to avoid all of that, repent.