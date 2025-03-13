🔴 The MOST IMPORTANT Film about the "West Bank" You'll Ever See

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth About the West Bank EXPOSED, everything you thought you knew
about Judea & Samaria might be a LIE! For decades, the world has
been fed a false narrative—one that paints Israel as the aggressor and
ignores 2,000 years of Jewish history in this land. But today, we’re
setting the record straight!
From the times of Joshua to today, Judea & Samaria (a.k.a. the West Bank) has been Israel’s biblical heartland! Yet, despite Israel’s rightful claim, world leaders demand that it be handed over for a Palestinian state. But is giving up land really the path to peace? Or is it a dangerous repeat of Gaza?-https://theisraelguys.com/