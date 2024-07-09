BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Our Law Enforcement Agencies does not have a Testicle, if they do not Arrest every Meteorologist
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5168 followers
449 views • 10 months ago

👮Our Law Enforcement Agencies does not have a Testicle among them, if they do not arrest every single Meteorologist in this Country! United States is being attacked right this moment, by lunatic Mad Scientist spraying Our Atmospheres and Control in Our Weather! And that is the Rest of the Story!🆘


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4


Real Fishing Life

https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos


vaccinescensorshipchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesagenda 21directed energy weaponsdewgeo-engineeringtranshumanismbunker fuelthe great resetnexradsc-ovid hoaxmanufactured fires
