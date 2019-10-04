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HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT ON A VEGAN DIET // TIPS THAT WORK!⚡️👌🏼
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19 views • October 04, 2019
Lose Weight & Keep It Off Long Term // Weight Loss On A VEGAN DIET // Get Fit & Toned For Summer // Caroline Deisler
TOPICS COVERED IN THIS VIDEO:
1. Intermittent Fasting
2. Workout on an empty stomach
3. Cleanse your colon
4. Take good quality probiotics
5. Focus on whole fresh fruits and raw vegetables
6. Workout
7. Speed up your metabolism (ex. drinking lemon water in the morning)
8. Sauna, steam room, taking hot/cold showers, cryotherapy, massages, foam rolling
9. Get enough sleep
Hey Guys
Summer is around the corner and I got so many messages from you guys asking about "How to lose weight on a Vegan diet?" I personally, never focused on weight loss and got naturally leaner and more toned over time, as a side effect of eating a whole food plant-based diet. However, there are a few things you can do to speed up the process which I´m sharing in this video. :-)
I love to look at our health from a holistic point of view which means you consider every aspect of life. Food, Sleep, Stress and Exercise all determine how our body stored calories as fat and should be looked at when you are trying to lose weight.
I also think eating should always be enjoyable and delicious otherwise you won't stick to it long term and I have never been a fan of quick diets that leave you grumpy and unsatisfied. What about you guys?
TOPICS COVERED IN THIS VIDEO:
1. Intermittent Fasting
2. Workout on an empty stomach
3. Cleanse your colon
4. Take good quality probiotics
5. Focus on whole fresh fruits and raw vegetables
6. Workout
7. Speed up your metabolism (ex. drinking lemon water in the morning)
8. Sauna, steam room, taking hot/cold showers, cryotherapy, massages, foam rolling
9. Get enough sleep
Hey Guys
Summer is around the corner and I got so many messages from you guys asking about "How to lose weight on a Vegan diet?" I personally, never focused on weight loss and got naturally leaner and more toned over time, as a side effect of eating a whole food plant-based diet. However, there are a few things you can do to speed up the process which I´m sharing in this video. :-)
I love to look at our health from a holistic point of view which means you consider every aspect of life. Food, Sleep, Stress and Exercise all determine how our body stored calories as fat and should be looked at when you are trying to lose weight.
I also think eating should always be enjoyable and delicious otherwise you won't stick to it long term and I have never been a fan of quick diets that leave you grumpy and unsatisfied. What about you guys?
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