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People around the world stand up for their freedom!
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50 views • June 17, 2021
The global demonstration against the governments' robbery of basic human rights and constitutionally protected freedom through the disproportionate restrictive measures due to the Corona crisis. Once again, a great chasm opened up between the reports of the leading media and the participants.
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