Experts: "SHUT DOWN FARMS" - New H1N1 "Pandemic Potential" - Your Chickens are Deadly and Illegal

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An all-out attack on (and replacement of) our food systems is part of the Great Reset: after mandatory testing of farm workers "discovered" many positives, advocates are now calling for the "complete shut down of agricultural production in Ontario." After warning for months that this would be the mechanism used to create food shortages, Christian breaks down this amazing development.
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