VACCINES CAUSE TURBO CANCER! - Is There A CURE For The Cancer Epidemic?

Josh Sigurdson talks with John Richardson about the insane increases in cancer across the board including 65% of cancer cases having received one or more covid injections. Moderna has also confirmed that their injections cause cancer.





Not only do the vaccines causes a high rate of cancer but we are surrounded by countless cancer causing chemicals and it's clearly by design.





Countless doctors have come out and exposed the dangers as well as talked about apricot seeds (laetrile, amygdalin) as a potential solution. In fact, Dr. Dean Burk, the founder of the National Cancer Institute who worked there for 37 years claimed that laetrile was the most successful of every cancer prevention technique they tried.





Millions of people agree.





It has also been pointed out that Turbo Cancers have an even higher likelihood of being mitigated or even possibly cured by laetrile.





For decades, the medical establishment has attempted to censor studies and hide the benefits of apricot seeds. Now, something big is happening. More and more experts are speaking out on the benefits.





In this video, John goes over the growing number of doctors, studies and testimonies regarding laetrile and why people should consider at least stocking up on apricot seeds and trying it for themselves.





There is no reason to sit on our hands when many of the deadliest illnesses can be prevented.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





