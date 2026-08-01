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“THERE WAS NOBODY WILLING TO STAND UP FOR THESE INJURED WOMEN.”
Free Now Foundation
Free Now Foundation
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Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Ken Ruettgers cold-called @SenatorRonJohnson after his wife suffered devastating health issues following the COVID shot.

What happened next launched a national fight to bring attention to those who had been vaccine injured.

“They were not seen. They were not heard. They were not believed.”

Watch episode 10 of The Alix Mayer Show with Ken Ruettgers OUT NOW.

Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/RsxAi8Eh-q0


#AlixMayerShow #KenRuettgers #RonJohnson #MedicalFreedom #VaccineInjury #GreenBayPackers #covid19

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vaccine injurymedical freedomgreen bay packerscovid 19ron johnsonalix mayer showken ruettgers
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy