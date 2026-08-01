“THERE WAS NOBODY WILLING TO STAND UP FOR THESE INJURED WOMEN.”

Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Ken Ruettgers cold-called @SenatorRonJohnson after his wife suffered devastating health issues following the COVID shot.

What happened next launched a national fight to bring attention to those who had been vaccine injured.

“They were not seen. They were not heard. They were not believed.”

Watch episode 10 of The Alix Mayer Show with Ken Ruettgers OUT NOW.

Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/RsxAi8Eh-q0





#AlixMayerShow #KenRuettgers #RonJohnson #MedicalFreedom #VaccineInjury #GreenBayPackers #covid19