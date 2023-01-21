Create New Account
This Is What Will Happen If the AH-64 Apache Helicopter Arrives in Ukraine
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
US Military News


Jan 21, 2023

In this video, we're talking about what will happen if the AH-64 Apache Helicopter arrives in Ukraine. This helicopter is a major security threat, and if it arrives in Ukraine, things will not be good!


If you're concerned about the security of Ukraine, then you need to watch this video! It's important information that you need to know if you live in or travel to Ukraine. We'll talk about the implications of the AH-64 Apache Helicopter arriving in Ukraine and what you can do to help prevent this from happening.


For copyright matters please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpFtOQCBPNI

current eventsrussiawarus military newsukrainehelicopterapachesecurity threatah-64

