Fox News host Jesse Watters takes a hard swipe at Zelensky
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
179 views • 2 months ago

Fox News host Jesse Watters takes a hard swipe at Zelensky.

"This is the US world, we run it. Zelensky is our proxy. It will end when we say it will, not when he... If he wants to continue alone, go ahead. I'm glad we helped them, we supported them, it was right. But now the war is over, and he doesn't realize it. Reality will eat this guy alive if he doesn't realize it," Watters said live on air.

Adding: 

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev answered some questions RIA Novosti asked:

❔EU diplomacy chief Kallas opined that "the free world needs a new leader." Is it really needed?

It is needed, and he exists. His name is Vladimir Putin.

❔What awaits European leaders and their countries after supporting Zelensky, whose meeting with Trump did not work out?

They'll make a fuss, mark themselves with identical posts on social media and return to the stable. Europe is a feeble, grumpy old woman who desperately needs the tutelage of the US.

❔Who should Russia talk to? Does Ukraine have possible interlocutors?

 In the so-called Ukraine there are no normal interlocutors.

❔Trump said Russia would have to make certain concessions to reach a "deal" on Ukraine. Is Moscow ready to compromise?

We have always been ready for negotiations, and any negotiations imply reciprocal steps. But only such steps towards each other that correspond to the real situation on the ground and our Basic Law. And one can only talk with people who are ready to communicate, and not with trained animals working for the affection and food of the owner. Especially since, as a rule, the owner feeds such cattle to be subsequently sent to the slaughterhouse.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
