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Vaxxed People Are Being TRACKED in Real Time!!! 7.3 China Quake, Heart Attack Prevention, Water Shortage Threat, and More: May 21, 2021
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1838 views • May 21, 2021
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CLAIM: Vaccinated People Are Being TRACKED in Real Time via 5G Cellular, and all that data can be hacked-into to track YOU!
Submitted by Rich
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/claim-vaccinated-people-are-being-tracked-in-real-time-via-5g-cellular-and-all-that-data-can-be-hacked-into-to-track-you
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Clean Your Arteries & Prevent Heart Attack: Dr. Alan Mandell
Submitted by Significant Other
On May 21, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/5pEtT9PY_YI
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Water Shortage Threat
Written by Ann and Terral
May 21, 2021
Good Morning Terral:
Many of us in the community are concerned about the water shortages, such as, the Hoover Dam and the dam north of the Hoover Dam - both dangerously low. We understand that our water sources come from underground/mountains for the most part. Do you think that all that magma movement/super plume below is causing evaporation of the water tables and hence we have less water? Would like to hear from you on this - as this is quite concerning and affects all of us overall - have a great day! Ann
Terral’s reply (05.21.2021):
Hi Ann:
Thank you for writing. The water shortage out west is due to a combination of factors including drying conditions (drought map) and increased demand for water (population growth map). Go down the page to the "State of residence: 2014" diagram (here) and multiply those state-by-state numbers by about three to realize Illegal Alien Foreign Nationals are piling into the US Southwest region disproportionately to the rest of the country….
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IOWA HOSPITAL- 100 PERCENT OF COVID PATIENTS ARE VACCINATED
Submitted by Karen
On May 20, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NbeRIUHoXNO4/
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
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FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
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WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 20 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
--
CLAIM: Vaccinated People Are Being TRACKED in Real Time via 5G Cellular, and all that data can be hacked-into to track YOU!
Submitted by Rich
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/claim-vaccinated-people-are-being-tracked-in-real-time-via-5g-cellular-and-all-that-data-can-be-hacked-into-to-track-you
--
Clean Your Arteries & Prevent Heart Attack: Dr. Alan Mandell
Submitted by Significant Other
On May 21, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/5pEtT9PY_YI
--
Water Shortage Threat
Written by Ann and Terral
May 21, 2021
Good Morning Terral:
Many of us in the community are concerned about the water shortages, such as, the Hoover Dam and the dam north of the Hoover Dam - both dangerously low. We understand that our water sources come from underground/mountains for the most part. Do you think that all that magma movement/super plume below is causing evaporation of the water tables and hence we have less water? Would like to hear from you on this - as this is quite concerning and affects all of us overall - have a great day! Ann
Terral’s reply (05.21.2021):
Hi Ann:
Thank you for writing. The water shortage out west is due to a combination of factors including drying conditions (drought map) and increased demand for water (population growth map). Go down the page to the "State of residence: 2014" diagram (here) and multiply those state-by-state numbers by about three to realize Illegal Alien Foreign Nationals are piling into the US Southwest region disproportionately to the rest of the country….
--
IOWA HOSPITAL- 100 PERCENT OF COVID PATIENTS ARE VACCINATED
Submitted by Karen
On May 20, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NbeRIUHoXNO4/
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 20 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
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