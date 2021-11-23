The Dream Becomes Reality - Ep 15 Sailing With Thankfulness

After daring to pursue our dream we set sail on our maiden voyage from Istria in Northern Croatia to the islands of central Croatia. 170 nautical miles via Lošinj, Žut, Šolta and Hvar. We're living our dream and believe that you can too. *** Read on for Your Next Step towards Your Own Dream Adventure...

=== Your Own Dream Adventure ===

Take your next step towards you own dream adventure and join with us making a difference in the world...

Join our virtual crew community of like minded Kingdom builders at https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com

=== Follow Us For The Latest Adventures ===

Follow our latest adventures and sailing adventure episodes: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/follow-our-boat

=== Books ===

Sailing Around The World mini book: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/sailing-around-the-world-mini-book

=== Thanks To ===

Music: https://www.bensound.com