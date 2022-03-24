EP 2872-8AM RED ALERT! WE ONLY HAVE 7 MONTHS TO PRODUCE A "RED WAVE" TO DISSOLVE THE LEFT FOR 50 YEARS  

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In politics, a victory differential of 10 points or more is considered a landslide. Depending on the snapshot you use, Republicans are up by anywhere from 11 to 13 points heading into November’s midterm elections. The latest poll from Rasmussen Reports found that if the election were held today, 50 percent of likely voters would choose the Republican candidate compared with 39 percent for the Democrat. Five percent would vote for “some other candidate,” and 7 percent would remain undecided. The report was released on Friday.
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