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"We hope they die!" BLM Thugs Block Hospital Where 2 Shot Compton Cops Fight For Their Lives
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61 views • September 13, 2020
Such classless bores, these BLM types!
https://nypost.com/2020/09/13/la-hospital-treating-deputies-inundated-by-protesters/
https://www.theblaze.com/news/we-hope-they-die-blm-protesters-block-hospital-entrance-after-two-la-sheriffs-deputies-ambushed
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/la-hospital-protesters-block-police-er-shooting-compton-b434035.html
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BLM Thugs Block Hospital Where 2 Critically Injured Officers Fight For Their Lives
https://nypost.com/2020/09/13/la-hospital-treating-deputies-inundated-by-protesters/
https://www.theblaze.com/news/we-hope-they-die-blm-protesters-block-hospital-entrance-after-two-la-sheriffs-deputies-ambushed
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/la-hospital-protesters-block-police-er-shooting-compton-b434035.html
I'm totally demonetized! If you like my content, here are a ton of ways you can support this channel!
Donate on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/duerstthewuerst
FOLLOW//
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/DuerstTheWuerst
Discord server: https://discord.gg/U6Pj2NX
LBRY: https://api.lbry.com/user/refer?r=9VLWfHpyeEXrDCQjw185W7FxjH1eUmYv
Telegram: https://t.me/duerstthewuerst
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/danielduerst77
GAB: https://gab.ai/DuerstTheWuerst
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/duerstthewuerst/
BLM Thugs Block Hospital Where 2 Critically Injured Officers Fight For Their Lives
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