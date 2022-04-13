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DARPA 24/4 Alien Invasion Set-Back, Human Ascension To 5D IMMINENT, Human's Longest Ever War Ends Plus...
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174 views • April 13, 2022
On the back of Kim's last BREAKING NEWS bump shared is this FANTASTIC report - A 3 million year long Earth/Galactic war has officially ended as the 5D Abraxas family's contract to rule Earth is terminated by source, Kim explains...More false flags due in 2022 as the deep-state is desperate to get humanity to heel to their draconian rules/laws, yet human consciousness shall be upgraded to see through what has been happening by the deep-state and corporate media.
Kim shares why the date of 24th April 2022 will be so important to note for humanity. Darkness is fading...Light shall shine again.
The real story to the event due in the year 2030, all linked to Agenda 2030...
Natural solutions to increase your immunity and higher your vibrations so low-vibrational state beings can no longer depopulate Earth.
Kim explains how Project Looking-Glass has been fading out since 2012 and humanity can now take control.
STILL NEW TO KIM GOGUEN? VISIT MY KIM GOGUEN PLAYLIST HERE: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/6189554c-fc40-4cb0-a670-383bf424db4e?index=1
READING MATERIAL HERE:-
https://justempowerme.com/who-is-kimb...
https://web.archive.org/web/202202030...
https://web.archive.org/web/202109270...
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/6255c5e90587fe001a328a97/12-04-2022-United-Network-Global-News-Desk-Special-Report
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bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
Kim shares why the date of 24th April 2022 will be so important to note for humanity. Darkness is fading...Light shall shine again.
The real story to the event due in the year 2030, all linked to Agenda 2030...
Natural solutions to increase your immunity and higher your vibrations so low-vibrational state beings can no longer depopulate Earth.
Kim explains how Project Looking-Glass has been fading out since 2012 and humanity can now take control.
STILL NEW TO KIM GOGUEN? VISIT MY KIM GOGUEN PLAYLIST HERE: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/6189554c-fc40-4cb0-a670-383bf424db4e?index=1
READING MATERIAL HERE:-
https://justempowerme.com/who-is-kimb...
https://web.archive.org/web/202202030...
https://web.archive.org/web/202109270...
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/6255c5e90587fe001a328a97/12-04-2022-United-Network-Global-News-Desk-Special-Report
SUBSCRIBE TO KEEP UPDATED
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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