Fear & Profits: Government Lockdowns Fuel The Desire For Crony Vaccines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The marriage between government & crony big business was on full display this year. The generation of big fear by the former was met with big profits for the latter. The widespread belief that government needs to "regulate" our social and economic lives provides the foundation for this poisonous marriage to thrive. Individual Liberty and free markets (without government interference) can perform the annulment, but they need to be desired first.