Time To Go Sleepy Joe

A Sleepy Joe Parody from the Dry Gulch Gazette
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Sleepy Joe Set To Drop Out Of The 2024 Elections.
The DNC Announces Corn Pop As Sleepy Joe's Replacement.
Video Source:
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
Theme Music:
'Awkward' by David Renda
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
