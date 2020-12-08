© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker exposes scrubbed video of Chinese professor saying they have people at top of America
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
281 views • December 08, 2020
THE rightscoop
Dec. 7, 2020 9:52 pm by The Right Scoop
Tucker Carlson Bombshell: Scrubbed Video Shows Leading Chinese Professor Saying Communist China Has Infiltrated U.S. Government, Looks Forward to Biden
https://therightscoop.com/watch-tucker-exposes-scrubbed-video-of-chinese-professor-saying-they-have-people-at-top-of-america/
https://twitter.com/DailyCaller?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1336117667015630849%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftherightscoop.com%2Fwatch-tucker-exposes-scrubbed-video-of-chinese-professor-saying-they-have-people-at-top-of-america%2F
Dec. 7, 2020 9:52 pm by The Right Scoop
Tucker Carlson Bombshell: Scrubbed Video Shows Leading Chinese Professor Saying Communist China Has Infiltrated U.S. Government, Looks Forward to Biden
https://therightscoop.com/watch-tucker-exposes-scrubbed-video-of-chinese-professor-saying-they-have-people-at-top-of-america/
https://twitter.com/DailyCaller?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1336117667015630849%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftherightscoop.com%2Fwatch-tucker-exposes-scrubbed-video-of-chinese-professor-saying-they-have-people-at-top-of-america%2F
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.