Freedom hits a Thunberg. Great Reset Plans for COP26 Agenda21 Terror Cartel.

A redraft of the first half of Prince Charles' announcement of New World Order under the cloak of TERRA CARTA. The future roadmap that will have no solid foundation other than the commitment to move the goal posts as the Committee of 300 deem necessary.

The coming oasis of supposed freedom is nothing more than an agenda fulfilling mirage.

You're not sustainable.

Only One Earth.

An hour after uploading this clip, the United Nations are broadcasting: UN Food Systems Summit | Pre-Summit official Ceremony and Global Town Hall: Rising Up to the Future.

You can tell by the delegates faces, especially the Africans who are all in tears, that they are planning a mass starvation event!



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