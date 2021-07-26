BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Freedom hits a Thunberg. Great Reset Plans for COP26 Agenda21 Terror Cartel.
UNtopia
UNtopia
114 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
263 views • July 26, 2021
A redraft of the first half of Prince Charles' announcement of New World Order under the cloak of TERRA CARTA. The future roadmap that will have no solid foundation other than the commitment to move the goal posts as the Committee of 300 deem necessary.
The coming oasis of supposed freedom is nothing more than an agenda fulfilling mirage.
You're not sustainable.
Only One Earth.
An hour after uploading this clip, the United Nations are broadcasting: UN Food Systems Summit | Pre-Summit official Ceremony and Global Town Hall: Rising Up to the Future.
You can tell by the delegates faces, especially the Africans who are all in tears, that they are planning a mass starvation event!

If you like my content, take a look at my other uploads and please share on further as I am well shadow banned.
Thank you.
Keywords
freedomconstitutionglobalistsnwonew world orderunited nationsagenda 21agenda 30totalitarianismmagna cartafreemasonsprince charleswefklaus schwabgreat reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why the GOP Deserves to Lose

Why the GOP Deserves to Lose

Mike Adams
Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies &#8220;Moral&#8221;

Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies “Moral”

Edison Reed
France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

Chase Codewell
RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

Mike Adams
Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial &#8220;enemy&#8221; database after calling for peace with Russia

Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial “enemy” database after calling for peace with Russia

Willow Tohi
Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy