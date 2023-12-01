Create New Account
Israel Is Building A $55 BILLION Canal Through Gaza! | Billion Dollar Builds
Puretrauma357
Published 14 hours ago

As tensions in Israel continue to grow, news about plans for a controversial megaproject that has been around for decades has resurfaced. Israel’s plans to build a new canal to rival the Suez Canal have come to light. Well, it just so happens that Gaza is in the middle of the proposed path for the major second canal in the region. Join Billion Dollar Builds today as they uncover the staggering details of this megaproject and explore the motives behind its construction.

