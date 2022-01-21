Mark Klassen Gives Benefits of Joining the Christian Crew Online Gaming Community

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TAKEAWAYS
The benefits of being involved in a Christian video game community
How the Christian Crew Community is set apart from other gaming communities
Opportunities in gaming communities for accountable relationships and spiritual growth
Encouragement for parents of children who are major gamers
🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
ChristianCrewGaming Promo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXygv3FPbBg
Calendar of Events: https://www.ccgaming.com/calendar/
CCG Bible Studies: https://bit.ly/CCGBIBLESTUDY
Join Discord Community: https://discord.com/invite/dTrggDf
Donate: https://www.ccgaming.com/donate/
theHunter: Call of the Wild video game: https://bit.ly/3FHDvIf
🔗 CONNECT WITH MARK KLASSEN
Website: https://www.ccgaming.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ccgaming
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ccgamingonline
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/christiancrewgamingcc
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/christiancrewtv
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/groups/christiancrewgaming
📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup
📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/
🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
https://bit.ly/PCPTour