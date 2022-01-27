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Shawn Meehan on Guarding The Constitution from an Article V Convention
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0 view • January 27, 2022
Shawn Meehan, the founder of Guard the Constitution, discusses the other side of an Article V convention that Convention of States (COS Action/Project) doesn’t want people to know about and also the importance of nullifying unconstitutional federal rules, regulations, mandates, and laws.
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