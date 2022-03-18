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The Golden Jackass Discusses Housing Market, Crypto, And Chinese History
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215 views • March 18, 2022
Kate Dalley hosts the final hour with special guest Jim Willie, aka the Golden Jackass, to talk about crypto investments, the real estate market, and much more.
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