Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) National Tour - MC Graham Hood Intro. 6-6-23

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Australian Doctors call to suspend COVID-19 MRNA vaccines pending full investigation with special guest and world-renowned cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra.
Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) National Tour.
Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 6th June, 2023.
https://amps.redunion.com.au/
Sponsored by TNT Radio https://tntradio.live/
MC Graham Hood. Hoody kicks off the Gold Coast leg of the National AMPS Tour.
Club Grubbery now gets better ratings than CNN on Sunday - https://clubgrubbery.com.au/
There are 110,000 doctors in Australia and AMPS are leading the way to replace the AMA. Curing the corruption of medicine and creating a new beginning.
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The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
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