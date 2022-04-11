The funeral home of Chaoyanggou in Changchun city has become a quarantine point. Officials said these are rumors.

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Netizens said Changchun City Funeral Hall people were isolated inside the funeral hall, some people were quarantined in the hall, and others were quarantined in mourning halls. April 9, the official emergency rumor, said the public security authorities have been involved in the investigation. The general public is asked not to believe in rumors and not to spread rumors.