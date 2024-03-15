Shot Dead | We The Patriots USA



This is the movie "We The Patriots USA" didn’t wish to make. But this is a movie everyone needs to see. For the first time ever, hear the stories of covid shot deaths as told by the parents who lost their children. Shot Dead premiered on November 9, 2023 – the one-year anniversary of 18-year-old Trista Martin’s death from the shot, in her hometown of Tulsa (Trista is featured prominently in the film).



Hear from the families brave enough to speak up and admit that the shot k*lled their children. Hear from the ones who have refused to keep quiet. We all know that there are so many who have sold out to pharma, denying that their loved ones were hurt or k*lled by the shots. But there is no amount of money or threats that can keep these parents from speaking truth in honor of their children…and so this doesn’t happen to one more child.



This is the first film that focuses on the deeply personal aspect of the devastation unleashed by the shot and the mandates, as told by the families who lost loved ones. This film will make you cry. This film will make you think. And this film will prompt you to take action for children everywhere.

