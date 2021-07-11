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CovidHoax - A manufactured illusion. Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich
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111 views • July 11, 2021
Here's something you must see ASAP.
Reiner Fuellmich’s biggest witness yet and this is a nuclear bomb people.
Stop doing what your government tells you NOW, they are all complicit. THE
VIRUS AND VACCINES HAVE OVER 4000 PATENTS GOING BACK TWO DECADES
Patents on Corona Virus before the plandemic started
Patents for the Vaccines well before the plandemic started
... not novel... no pandemic.. no variants... campaign of coercion & terror to address a stated objective. Dr David Martin, SG!! Who can tell us what the Vaxxed can do about this synthetic recombinant chimera protein? "There was no novel Coronavirus. Check of gene sequence vs all patent records showed not novel since 1999! There are 120 patented pieces of evidence showing total fallacy of claim 'novel'!
https://odysee.com/$/embed/A-manufactured-illusion.-Dr-David-Martin-with-
Reiner-Fuellmich-9_7_21_-720p/5e9c03281f7519fc65e8031d5d665d358feb1d62
Reiner Fuellmich’s biggest witness yet and this is a nuclear bomb people.
Stop doing what your government tells you NOW, they are all complicit. THE
VIRUS AND VACCINES HAVE OVER 4000 PATENTS GOING BACK TWO DECADES
Patents on Corona Virus before the plandemic started
Patents for the Vaccines well before the plandemic started
... not novel... no pandemic.. no variants... campaign of coercion & terror to address a stated objective. Dr David Martin, SG!! Who can tell us what the Vaxxed can do about this synthetic recombinant chimera protein? "There was no novel Coronavirus. Check of gene sequence vs all patent records showed not novel since 1999! There are 120 patented pieces of evidence showing total fallacy of claim 'novel'!
https://odysee.com/$/embed/A-manufactured-illusion.-Dr-David-Martin-with-
Reiner-Fuellmich-9_7_21_-720p/5e9c03281f7519fc65e8031d5d665d358feb1d62
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