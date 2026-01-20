Hidden EDC Secrets That Most Preppers Won't Talk About Vol 2

Unveil the top-secret EDC techniques in Volume 2 that preppers rarely share! Find out the best ways to free yourself from zip ties, duct tape, and rope, and become a pro at shattering car windows quickly.

Chapters

00:00Intro

00:53Zip Tie Restraints Explained

01:19Can You Break Free From Zip Ties By Force Alone?

03:09What Is The Best Way To Escape From Zip Ties?

04:30How To Break Free From Zip Ties When Tied From The Back

06:20How Do We Make A Friction Saw At Home?

08:45Hidden EDC You Can Keep On Your Wrist

10:46Safety Glass Breaker Bonus