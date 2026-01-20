Hidden EDC Secrets That Most Preppers Won't Talk About Vol 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unveil the top-secret EDC techniques in Volume 2 that preppers rarely share! Find out the best ways to free yourself from zip ties, duct tape, and rope, and become a pro at shattering car windows quickly. Subscribe to our channel to stay updated on the latest hidden EDC secrets!
VIDEO CHAPTERS
00:00Intro
00:53Zip Tie Restraints Explained
01:19Can You Break Free From Zip Ties By Force Alone?
03:09What Is The Best Way To Escape From Zip Ties?
04:30How To Break Free From Zip Ties When Tied From The Back
06:20How Do We Make A Friction Saw At Home?
08:45Hidden EDC You Can Keep On Your Wrist
10:46Safety Glass Breaker Bonus