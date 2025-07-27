Egyptian Trucks: temporary allowed today into Rafah - humanitarian aid to enter several areas of Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EGYPTIAN AID TRUCKS HEAD TOWARD GAZA
Trucks are lined up at the Rafah crossing, ready to enter Gaza, according to Al-Qahira News.
The Israeli army has announced a temporary unilateral ceasefire today to allow humanitarian aid to enter several areas of Gaza.
