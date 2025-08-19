BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❗️Painful to watch children are among the victims of artillery shelling in Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
41 views • 1 day ago

❗️Painful to watch children are among the victims of artillery shelling in Gaza

Gaza’s Al-Sabra neighborhood footage from m.saed.gaza.

GAZA CRISIS: LATEST UPDATES

▪️ Israel killed at least 26 people in Gaza as Hamas approved ceasefire proposal

▪️ 10 killed in Israeli strikes near the city of Deir el-Balah

▪️ The death toll from an Israeli attack on a tent housing displaced people in Khan Younis soared to eight

▪️  Israeli forces shot and killed two people seeking aid near a distribution site in southern Gaza

▪️  Israeli aircraft and artillery carried out intense shelling of the Zeitoun and Al-Sabra neighborhoods in Gaza City

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
