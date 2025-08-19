© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Painful to watch children are among the victims of artillery shelling in Gaza
Gaza’s Al-Sabra neighborhood footage from m.saed.gaza.
GAZA CRISIS: LATEST UPDATES
▪️ Israel killed at least 26 people in Gaza as Hamas approved ceasefire proposal
▪️ 10 killed in Israeli strikes near the city of Deir el-Balah
▪️ The death toll from an Israeli attack on a tent housing displaced people in Khan Younis soared to eight
▪️ Israeli forces shot and killed two people seeking aid near a distribution site in southern Gaza
▪️ Israeli aircraft and artillery carried out intense shelling of the Zeitoun and Al-Sabra neighborhoods in Gaza City