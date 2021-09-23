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"No Soul, No Free Will." - The End of Humanity..?
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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101 views • September 23, 2021
"The idea that humans have free will, or a soul -- these are over!" Technocrats have not just declared war on humanity, they have declared victory in that war. From your vote in the election, to your diet, to your medical choices, these are no longer your decisions to make as the elites openly celebrate that they now know better and exercise near perfect control over our lives. We still have the opportunity to NOT comply en masse with this rewrite of humanity -- but we must be ALL IN, RIGHT NOW.

Please follow Ice Age Farmer on telegram: https://t.me/iceagefarmer

FULL SHOW NOTES:

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Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
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The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org

__

⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
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http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...

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*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***

STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
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FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright

BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
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EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com

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https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018


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___

LINKS: (see FULL SHOW NOTES above!)

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Keywords
censorshiphoaxpreppingagriculturefarmingsurvivalfood shortagesaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21faminesmasksmsm liesfood warsquarantineslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great resetagroterrorism
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