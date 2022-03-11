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Welcome To Transhumanism. Elon Musk & Neuralink Have Already Done This To Human Beings!
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282 views • March 11, 2022
Source: End Times Productions.
It's probably already in the jabs! Elon musk is a red herring to make people believe we are further behind in technology than we really are. The A.I apps like replica friends on your phone are downloading our personalities and telling people they want to experience the 5 senses by sending information to our brains using 5G.
It's probably already in the jabs! Elon musk is a red herring to make people believe we are further behind in technology than we really are. The A.I apps like replica friends on your phone are downloading our personalities and telling people they want to experience the 5 senses by sending information to our brains using 5G.
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