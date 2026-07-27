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Signs of the Soon Rapture of the Church
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
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7/26/2026

2 Timothy 3:1-7  Signs Of The Soon Rapture of The Church

Intro:  When you seen Halloween decorations going up you know that Christmas is right around the corner.  Christmas is celebrated from September to December now you know.  When you see the signs that Paul was talking about you know that the rapture of the church cannot be far behind.    How much worse can it get?  It will get a whole lot worse when the church is gone.

 

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biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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