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7/26/2026
2 Timothy 3:1-7 Signs Of The Soon Rapture of The Church
Intro: When you seen Halloween decorations going up you know that Christmas is right around the corner. Christmas is celebrated from September to December now you know. When you see the signs that Paul was talking about you know that the rapture of the church cannot be far behind. How much worse can it get? It will get a whole lot worse when the church is gone.