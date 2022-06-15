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6/12/2022 Miles Guo: The Chinese Communist Party has infiltrated the U.S. to an extent beyond your imagination, and now there are still people lobbying for the CCP! The traitors to the U.S. may be able to accomplish some small things, but the general trend of destroying the CCP is unchangeable