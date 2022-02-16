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Ep 152 Warning All Truth Seekers – don’t make these two mistakes
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11 views • February 16, 2022
Nigel Howitt reminds us of the essence of the truth seeking process and points out the TWO MAJOR errors made by many. He illustrates why these mistakes will lead to the inefficacy of the truth movement if they are not acknowledged and corrected.
For the show notes go here: https://lawfulrebel.com/warning-all-t...
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For the show notes go here: https://lawfulrebel.com/warning-all-t...
To find out more about how to discern truth and take control of your life visit https://lawfulrebel.com/
To sign up for the Lawful Rebel Newsletter go to https://lawfulrebel.com/
Follow Lawful Rebel on these platforms:
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lawf...
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/la...
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@LawfulRebel:9
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/c/LawfulRebel...
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