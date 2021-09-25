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The criminality of what Trudeau is doing is off the charts
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80 views • September 25, 2021
The crime minister is trying to mandate vaccines Canada wide ONLY because he profits from it!!
Those who still will not willingly vaccinate will be targeted as criminals!
Blood on My Hands (John Ondrasik)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBp5xVfMrhE
Those who still will not willingly vaccinate will be targeted as criminals!
Blood on My Hands (John Ondrasik)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBp5xVfMrhE
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