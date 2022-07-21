Globalist Energy Grid Collapse: The End of the Oil Industry in America

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Mike Adams of https://naturalnews.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the future of the oil industry in America.
Read more here: https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-20-sabotage-joe-fake-president-threatens-to-declare-climate-emergency.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-20-biden-intentionally-destroying-economy-and-energy-sector.html
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