Globalist Energy Grid Collapse: The End of the Oil Industry in America

Mike Adams of https://naturalnews.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the future of the oil industry in America.

Read more here: https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-20-sabotage-joe-fake-president-threatens-to-declare-climate-emergency.html

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-20-biden-intentionally-destroying-economy-and-energy-sector.html

Get 25% OFF on Bodease NOW! The perfect answer to whole body support can be yours!