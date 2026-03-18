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3.18.26: Ohioans want property rights and fair elections!
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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Lake County Commissioner John Plecnik is a true champion for property rights and a driving force for eliminating Ohio's property tax by way of constitutional amendment. He joins at 7:15 and will answer your chat questions.

Marcell Strbich is our endorsed candidate for Secretary of State, and he will join us to discuss the holes in Ohio election integrity, as well as the fight in DC over the SAVE Act to safeguard our federal elections. He joins at 8:15...and you need to join, too!

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy