G2Voice #035: The Cholesterol Hoax! 05/14/17

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This week we are talking about the cholesterol hoax again… (Not Repeat)
This weeks newsletter: http://mmsnews.is/mms-newsletters/402-g2voice-broadcast-35-the-cholesterol-hoax-that-is-killing-many-and-making-many-others-chronically-sick-5-11-2017
Upcoming Seminars:
Gentry, Arkansas May 19th - 21st http://mmsnews.is/393-our-first-genesis-ii-church-seminar-in-2017-will-be-held-may-19th-21st-3-29-2017
Contact: [email protected]
Amsterdam, Holland July 7th - 9th
Contact: [email protected]
Starting Procedure: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qhCyJO1aVkE
Genesis II Church Newsletter Subscription: http://genesis2church.is/
Chlorine Dioxide Information:
How CD works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yaBURpoIWSo
BioFilms Killed by CD: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VM_mteWQrPg
Chlorine Dioxide for Pathogen Control: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ixk4mVJNotg
G2Voice Website: G2Voice.is
For Sacramental Products contact us at: [email protected] E-mail
or http://www.genesis2church.is/acquiring-mms
Home video course: http://www.genesis2church.is/course
Donate: http://www.genesis2church.is/donate
MMS Documentary: https://www.quantumleap.is
Facebook G2Voice: https://www.facebook.com/G2voice.is/
Facebook Genesis II Church: https://www.facebook.com/GenesisIIChurch/
Youtube G2Voice: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQRYRsUj7A_0S36nB1haEAg
YouTube Genesis II Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFH2DZShFVQvrOjVkkX8r-g
Twitter: https://twitter.com/G2Voice1
Sacramental Guidance (English): [email protected]
Orientation Sacramental (Espanol): [email protected]