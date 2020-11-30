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Candace Owens - "Joe Biden Is Literally and Legally NOT The President-Elect!!!"
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85 views • November 30, 2020
So why is the media pretending he is?
Weeks ago Facebook censored a post of Candace Owens which truthfully stated that Joe Biden is NOT the President-elect. So she got lawyers involved. Conclusion? PolitiFact 'uncensored' her post & admitted that they LIED by rating her post as false. The fact-checkers are lying for Democrats.
Candace Owens Challenges Fact-Checker, And Wins - “I wanted to show that these fact-checkers just lie, and they usually go unchecked because most people don't have the money, don't have the time, and don't have the platform to go after them — and I have all three.” https://www.dailywire.com/news/candace-owens-challenges-fact-checker-and-wins
Weeks ago Facebook censored a post of Candace Owens which truthfully stated that Joe Biden is NOT the President-elect. So she got lawyers involved. Conclusion? PolitiFact 'uncensored' her post & admitted that they LIED by rating her post as false. The fact-checkers are lying for Democrats.
Candace Owens Challenges Fact-Checker, And Wins - “I wanted to show that these fact-checkers just lie, and they usually go unchecked because most people don't have the money, don't have the time, and don't have the platform to go after them — and I have all three.” https://www.dailywire.com/news/candace-owens-challenges-fact-checker-and-wins
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