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Democrats Launch Next Stage Of Treasonous Coup Against President Trump
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843 views • October 01, 2019
The Democrat led investigation into the President Trump's phone call with the Ukrainian President is yet another attempt to nullify the 2016 election. Owen breaks down what it will take to defeat the fake news propaganda from the left. By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with [double Patriot Points and free shipping](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=xbwse&utm_campaign=BlackFridayComesEarly&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=BFCEundervideotext) during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!
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